Arc of Blair County bocce tournament raises money for veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Arc of Blair County is a non-profit organization, but Executive Director Maria Brandt said the winners of their bocce tournament on Thursday night weren’t collecting any winnings.

“The prize money, that would’ve came to us, we are giving to the [Hollidaysburg] Veterans’ Home on Veterans Day,” Brandt said.

Brandt and her team hosted the tournament on Thursday, Oct. 20 along with the Altoona branch of the Catholic Daughters of America , which donated the two indoor courts and $100 in prize money, all going to those who served.

Fifteen teams of two played in a double-elimination tournament. Arc gives opportunities to and hosts events for those with disabilities, but the tournament was open to everyone to allow Arc members to play with their friends.

While teams were waiting, they made cards for the veterans with markers and colored pencils, which will be donated to the veterans along with the money on Veterans Day in November. Teams played in a bracket-style tournament and entered a second bracket once they lost.

Players and their friends and family designed cards to thank those who served at the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home.

Catholic Daughters of America Altoona Coordinator Pattie Fromknecht, who organized the event and partnered with The Arc, said she was waiting for a long time for the event to come to fruition.

“This is a dream come true,” Fromknecht said.

Bocce ball uses four balls for each team with a smaller ball, called the pallino, as the target.

The tournament played games until 5 points for faster games. Most bocce games are played until 12 points.

She got the idea after her daughter volunteered with the Special Olympics at Lock Haven University and her volleyball team was selected to attend the 2019 summer games in Abu Dhabi.

“They came home from there with a gold medal,” Fromknech said. “They were recognized on the Senate floor in Harrisburg for their accomplishments. When we came downstairs, set up in all the concourses was indoor bocce for the Special Olympics. It was just an awesome event, and since then, we’ve wanted to bring it here.”

Other Catholic Daughters members as well as family and friends of the players cheered them on while enjoying food and drinks.

