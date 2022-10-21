Read full article on original website
Related
Troubled Friends star Perry: I dumped Julia Roberts because I was scared she’d leave me
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has told how he wooed Julia Roberts with hundreds of fax messages - before ditching her because he feared she would leave him. Perry, 53, revealed that their romance began after the Pretty Woman actress was approached to appear in the sitcom in 1995. Producers urged him to contact Ms Roberts after she stipulated she would only take a guest role if she could be in a storyline with his character, Chandler Bing.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
The best of Leslie Jordan: A look at some of the beloved comedian's hilarious moments
Leslie Jordan died on Monday at the age of 67 following a car crash. 'Will & Grace' star leaves behind a legacy of joy and laughter. Here are some of his hilarious moments on social media and beyond.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Corey Smyth watched the American Civil War movie which Apple previously held due to Smith's controversial Oscars slap.
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
Political heavyweight or a body blow for Starmer?
SIR Keir Starmer startles LBC interviewer Nick Ferrari by admitting that, as a schoolboy at Reigate Grammar, he indulged in fisticuffs. ‘Did you ever get a detention?’ asks Ferrari. ‘I did get a detention for fighting,’ admits Starmer. ‘Who did you fight?’ ‘I can’t remember,’ replies Starmer. ‘But they were always around the back of the sheds. There were bits and bobs going on, yeah.’ Should new PM Rishi Sunak don boxing gloves at PMQs tomorrow?
Is Cowell’s £18m home lacking the X Factor?
RENOWNED for his withering put- downs of contestants on TV talent shows, what must Simon Cowell make of the estate agents tasked with selling the seven-bedroom Wimbledon house he bought for £15 million in 2019?. I can reveal that, despite having had it on the market since late last...
TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’
A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
Taken off air, BBC host who gloated after Johnson gave in
BBC presenter Martine Croxall was taken off air yesterday for saying ‘am I allowed to be this gleeful?’ on live TV after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. During Monday’s The Papers programme, in which members of the Press and experts look at the next...
Outraged critics round on The Crown’s callous depiction of Princes’ saddest day
HIS head bowed in unspeakable grief, Prince William walks alongside the Duke of Edinburgh in the procession of mourners behind the coffin of his mother. This is Netflix’s ghoulish staging of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, in scenes that are certain to cause distress to the Royal Family.
Woke Time Lord’s final surprise left us rattled to end
EVEN for a Time Lord, reincarnation is a novelty. David Tennant, incumbent of the Tardis from 2005 to 2010, reappeared at the end of a special 90-minute episode of Doctor Who (BBC1), as Jodie Whittaker bowed out. A blast of golden light, a thunderous roar of sound (after the noisiest...
U2 Bono’s shock revelation: My cousin is actually my half-brother
ROCK star Bono has revealed that one of his cousins is actually his half-brother. The shock disclosure comes four months after the U2 frontman first revealed he had a sibling, whose parentage had been kept a family secret for decades. Appearing on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in June, Bono...
Dragons’ Den star found dead at just 36
A Dragon’s Den entrepreneur who secured a £50,000 investment for his candle business has died ‘peacefully at home’ at 36. Drew Cockton, who had quit his high- pressure corporate job to focus on his enterprise, impressed the Dragons on the BBC1 show last year with his honesty about his battles with bipolar disorder.
Country life sounds great …until the lights go out
AT 47, outgoing PM Liz Truss is just a little too young to be able to joyfully embrace the ‘new life’ stage of many of my peers who are using their late 50s and 60s as an opportunity to throw their lifestyles up in the air and come down again with something completely new.
