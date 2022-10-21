ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Cameron Smith: Democrats beg voters to focus on Trump and ignore the last two years

This is an opinion column. This is it. This time they’ve got Donald Trump for sure. U.S. District Judge David Carter of Central California ordered attorney John Eastman to turn over eight documents to the House Jan. 6 committee under the “crime-fraud exception” to attorney-client privilege. The pundit class is again abuzz with pontifications about Trump’s potential criminal liability.
Clarence Thomas halts Lindsey Graham’s testimony in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling...
“This could become a factor”: Experts warn there is no one “Latino vote” ahead of midterm elections

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Nearly 1 in 5 people in the United States today are Latino, and "the Latino vote" has attracted significant news coverage as their political voice grows stronger. Yet considering all 62 million Latinos as a group isn't necessarily all that helpful in understanding attitudes or voting patterns, as some scholars and journalists have pointed out.
