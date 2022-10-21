Read full article on original website
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
Cock-a-doodle-boo!
COCKERELS and their dawn chorus have been part of life on a Yorkshire allotment site for decades. But a new management regime and a 72-year-old law banning the noisy birds from the nation’s allotments mean they all face the chop. The Rotherham Allotment Alliance (RAA) recently took over control...
