QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO