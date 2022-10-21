Did I just hear what I think I did… As a Chicago guy (not born here, lived here for the past 15 years), and fellow Bears fan, I’m also big Vince Vaughn fan. You got your Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, The Dilemma, Old School, Swingers, Four Christmases if it’s the right time of year… the man has a just a phenomenal catalog of feel-good comedies. I mean, rainy Saturday afternoon, you’re a little hungover from Friday night’s shenanigans… you order […] The post The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO