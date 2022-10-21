Read full article on original website
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog
A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
Trussville student faces charges for bringing steak knife to school, police say
A student could face criminal charges after he brought a steak knife to Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. Police Chief Eric Rush said the eighth grader was involved in an altercation with a group of kids Friday night at a football game and was apparently jumped during the dispute. He showed up...
Alabama deputy injured in chase, suspect arrested in Tennessee
A Madison County deputy was injured Sunday night during a chase. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened following a traffic stop at Alabama 53 and Research Park Boulevard. A deputy stopped a black Kia Optima and learned that the driver, William Corey Haston, 45, had...
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty in Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting
Ethan R. Crumbley, now 16, seems taller and thinner than he did when he was arraigned while wearing a suicide smock and protective face mask nearly a year ago. A day prior, on Nov. 30, 2021, police rushed into Michigan’s Oxford High School following a mass shooting that left four classmates dead, seven injured and a community unraveled.
DeKalb County deputies continue search for teen missing nearly a month
A Valley Head teen has been reported missing for almost a month as search efforts continue. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis was last seen on September 26, 2022. Fischer Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County EMA and other...
13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Center Point area
A child was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in eastern Jefferson County. The gunfire erupted at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Place N.W. in the Center Point area, said Jefferson County sheriff’s Deputy Chief David Agee. When deputies arrived at scene, witnesses told them...
U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl an issue in Huntsville, violent crime in Birmingham
Prim Escalona has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District in Alabama since July 2020. The Birmingham-Southern and University of Alabama Law School graduate has served as a law clerk for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge William Pryor. Escalona also served as deputy solicitor general in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as a visiting professor at the University of Alabama.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Pregnant Illinois woman not wearing seat belt killed in north Alabama crash
An Illinois woman died early Saturday after a wreck in Limestone County. According to state troopers, Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned at about 1:50 a.m. on Zehner Road, about four miles west of Athens.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
New technology coming to Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center: ‘We have to be one step ahead’ of criminals, chief says
The Birmingham Police Department recently marked the one-year anniversary of its Real Time Crime Center, and Chief Scott Thurmond said not only has the center already helped to solve numerous crimes, but more technology is on the way. “As we progress, we have to utilize technology to solve crimes,’’ Thurmond...
Empire woman dead after car hits tree in Walker County
A Walker County woman died Saturday morning after the 2017 Toyota Corolla she was driving veered from the road and struck a tree. Authorities at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the woman as Sandra G. Harris, 64, from Empire. Harris was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job
Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December
Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
