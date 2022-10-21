ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog

A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty in Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting

Ethan R. Crumbley, now 16, seems taller and thinner than he did when he was arraigned while wearing a suicide smock and protective face mask nearly a year ago. A day prior, on Nov. 30, 2021, police rushed into Michigan’s Oxford High School following a mass shooting that left four classmates dead, seven injured and a community unraveled.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl an issue in Huntsville, violent crime in Birmingham

Prim Escalona has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District in Alabama since July 2020. The Birmingham-Southern and University of Alabama Law School graduate has served as a law clerk for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge William Pryor. Escalona also served as deputy solicitor general in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as a visiting professor at the University of Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County

Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Empire woman dead after car hits tree in Walker County

A Walker County woman died Saturday morning after the 2017 Toyota Corolla she was driving veered from the road and struck a tree. Authorities at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the woman as Sandra G. Harris, 64, from Empire. Harris was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job

Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group

When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December

Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy