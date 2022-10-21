ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

abc17news.com

Local highlights and scores: Oct. 24, 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. Blue Springs (0) Rock Bridge (3) FINAL - District championship. California (0) Blair Oaks (3) FINAL - District championship. Logan-Rogersville (2) Eldon (3) FINAL - District championship.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)

Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
CAMDENTON, MO
abc17news.com

Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the less than 100 people living in the town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was controlled. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River. A separate fire Sunday prompted some evacuations in the Kansas City area.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three men charged in FIJI hazing case appear in court Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three men charged with felony hazing -- in relation to an incident at Phi Gamma Delta that left Danny Santulli disabled -- were in court on Monday. Harrison Reichman, Thomas Shultz and Benjamin Parres appeared through video at the Boone County Courthouse. Shultz's attorney said they would...
COLUMBIA, MO

