abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Oct. 24, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. Blue Springs (0) Rock Bridge (3) FINAL - District championship. California (0) Blair Oaks (3) FINAL - District championship. Logan-Rogersville (2) Eldon (3) FINAL - District championship.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KOMU
'I felt like my children deserved a home': Jefferson City families find help amid housing instability
JEFFERSON CITY - It's a process many people in Jefferson City know too well: waiting to get a house, and being denied. New homeowner Sonya Fletcher jumped from apartment to apartment before she ended up in her home in August. "I was so frustrated getting denied over and over again,"...
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
abc17news.com
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by destructive wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the less than 100 people living in the town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was controlled. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River. A separate fire Sunday prompted some evacuations in the Kansas City area.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
nomadlawyer.org
Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New memorial dedicated in honor of Darnell Gray
An organization that represents missing people placed a new memorial in a Jefferson City park Friday for a boy allegedly killed by his caretaker four years ago. The post New memorial dedicated in honor of Darnell Gray appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Three men charged in FIJI hazing case appear in court Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three men charged with felony hazing -- in relation to an incident at Phi Gamma Delta that left Danny Santulli disabled -- were in court on Monday. Harrison Reichman, Thomas Shultz and Benjamin Parres appeared through video at the Boone County Courthouse. Shultz's attorney said they would...
Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Saturday with four felonies for allegedly shooting at a clerk outside a Casey's General Store. The post Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
