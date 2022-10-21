Read full article on original website
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Corey Smyth watched the American Civil War movie which Apple previously held due to Smith's controversial Oscars slap.
Fox Pauses Production on Call Me Kat After Leslie Jordan's Death
Fox has paused production on the sitcom Call Me Kat following the death of actor Leslie Jordan on Monday. According to TVLine, the series will pause work on its third season for an indefinite period time. Jordan, who played cafe baker Phil on the series, had already filmed nine episodes of the season at the time of his death, four episodes of which have already aired. Jordan's Call Me Kat co-stars also took to social media to remember the actor, with series star Mayim Bialik calling him "larger than life".
House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains Why Season 2 Will Be Easier
House of the Dragon has become a bonafide phenomenon, with the HBO-exclusive series dominating the Internet across its ten-episode first season. The Game of Thrones prequel was chock-full of some shocking moments, which make fans definitely excited to see what stories can be told in the future. Luckily, the show was very quickly renewed for a second season, and although it does not have a confirmed release date, it sounds like the creative team have a unique creative outlook on it all.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Reveals New Logo
Fans are getting a new logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after the Marvel Studios film unveiled its first trailer. The third Ant-Man film will finally explore the Quantum Realm, where Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was originally lost for so many years. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also marks the official debut of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared as the variant He Who Remains in the Loki finale. Kang is the central villain in the Multiverse Saga, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo can be found in a new poster and at the end of the film's first trailer.
The Flash: Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Cast in Mystery Role for The CW Series' Final Season
Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, details about Leslie's role and the number of episodes she's set to appear in have not been released as of yet. Leslie has appeared as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman on The Flash previously during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8, though that appearance sees the character in an alternate reality of sorts created by Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash as a sort of Reverse Flashpoint to steal Barry Allen/The Flash's life and wipe him from reality altogether.
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return!
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Aemond Targaryen Is "Not a Psychopath"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon concluded on Sunday night, ending with a chilling murder high above the clouds. Aemond tried to exact his revenge on Lucerys for cutting out his eye when they were kids, and he chased him through a storm on dragonback to try and prove a point. What he didn't plan, however, was the great dragon Vhagar having a mind of his own. Despite Aemond telling the beast to stop. Vhagar killed Lucerys and his dragon, sending them falling back down to Earth.
Ant-Man 3: Where's MODOK?
Footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo this year, with each teaser featuring a brief look at MODOK, the bizarre Marvel villain that has quickly become a favorite amongst Marvel fans. When the first trailer for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring threequel was shared on Monday morning, however, MODOK was nowhere to be found.
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Show Will Go Beyond Season 2, Addresses Ending
House of the Dragon is another mega-hit series for HBO and the Season 1 finale episode was the biggest for the network since the Game of Thrones finale. Naturally, as the buzz about House of the Dragon reaches an all-time high, fans are already wondering about Season 2 – and beyond. The cast and crew of Hosue of the Dragon are now out and doing post-season interviews, and showrunner Ryan Condal had to address the question how many seasons House of the Dragon could last on the air – and where it could finally end.
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
Black Adam Ending Explained
Black Adam finally premiered in theaters this past weekend, ushering in a new era of the live-action DC Films world. The film not only featured the long-awaited live-action debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but a surprising roster of heroes and villains from across DC Comics — all of which culminated in an epic battle that fans had to see to believe. If you need help breaking down the finale of Black Adam, here's what you need to know. Obviously, spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!
Black Adam Has Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of Any DC Theatrical Release Since Dark Knight Trilogy
Black Adam currently has the highest audience review score on Rotten Tomatoes for any theatrically released DC movie since The Dark Knight Trilogy. Debates are raging over the function of Rotten Tomatoes scores, sparked by the gulf between Black Adam's critics and audience scores on the review aggregation site. Only 41% of critics gave Black Adam a positive review, amounting to a "rotten" aggregate score. The film's critics' consensus reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown." However, 90% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site reacted positively to it." That's equal to the audience score of The Dark Knights Rises (The Dark Knight sports a 94% audience score). The only DC Extended Universe project with a higher score is Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was released on HBO Max.
