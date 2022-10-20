ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alreporter.com

Ivey makes new round of state appointments

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments. Kai Mumpfield and Dr. Shalunda Allen-Sherrod to the Social Work Examiners Board. Montrerius...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
WRDW-TV

‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Utility grants available

This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL

