Ivey makes new round of state appointments
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments. Kai Mumpfield and Dr. Shalunda Allen-Sherrod to the Social Work Examiners Board. Montrerius...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
Utility grants available
This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact
The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a...
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest months of the year,...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
Georgia's gubernatorial debate did not help Stacey Abrams' chances. Political analyst explains why
Georgia governor candidates squared off in their first debate Monday, but polls still show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead. Rick Klein, ABC News political director, says the biggest challenge his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is facing is that this is a rematch between her and Kemp. “I think a challenge...
