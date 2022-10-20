Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Ivey makes new round of state appointments
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments. Kai Mumpfield and Dr. Shalunda Allen-Sherrod to the Social Work Examiners Board. Montrerius...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
WSFA
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Troy Messenger
Parade with the Peanut Butter Festival nuts!
The Peanut Butter Festival is traditionally held the last Saturday in October and already downtown Brundidge is peanut stacked and ready for the annual harvest and heritage celebration. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the festival grounds will be filled with old-time demonstrations, games, contests, art...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
Magic City Classic: Behind the numbers for Alabama A&M-Alabama State
Can Alabama State stop Alabama A&M's dominance in the Magic City Classic this year? The post Magic City Classic: Behind the numbers for Alabama A&M-Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
