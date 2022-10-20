ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Ivey makes new round of state appointments

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments. Kai Mumpfield and Dr. Shalunda Allen-Sherrod to the Social Work Examiners Board. Montrerius...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS students work with TV actors during workshop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
MONTGOMERY, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Parade with the Peanut Butter Festival nuts!

The Peanut Butter Festival is traditionally held the last Saturday in October and already downtown Brundidge is peanut stacked and ready for the annual harvest and heritage celebration. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the festival grounds will be filled with old-time demonstrations, games, contests, art...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
WSFA

Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy