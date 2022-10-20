Read full article on original website
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Dothan, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Magic City Classic: Behind the numbers for Alabama A&M-Alabama State
Can Alabama State stop Alabama A&M's dominance in the Magic City Classic this year? The post Magic City Classic: Behind the numbers for Alabama A&M-Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended 1 game for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-game suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by...
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
