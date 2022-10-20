ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, AL

AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan coach Kennedy suspended 1 game for on-field incident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-game suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis

Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County

Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash

A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
GENEVA, AL
WSFA

Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
ABBEVILLE, AL
Ana Kimber

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

