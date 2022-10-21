Read full article on original website
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3. The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon’s layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining. Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on another big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. “It’s a step toward what we’ve been trying to build,” said Vucevic, who turned 32 on Monday. “Obviously, I don’t think our identity’s been established yet. I think there’s still a ways to go. We have to work on it. We’re gonna handle adversity many times more in the future. We have to try to find a way to respond each time.”
Sporting News
Lakers' Darvin Ham defends decision to bench Russell Westbrook late: 'we don’t have time for people to be in their feelings'
Less than a week into the 2022-23 NBA season, tensions are rising in Lakerland. If the Lakers' 0-3 start to the year wasn't bad enough, their third loss came in a game that they led the Trail Blazers by seven points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. As for the tension, Russell Westbrook played the fewest minutes of any Lakers starter in the loss and was pulled in crunch time when LA had an opportunity to win the game.
Sporting News
Lillicrap on 50 caps and facing the Black Ferns again
Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has spoken about reaching the milestone of 50 caps after earning her first cap relatively late at the age of 28. Now 35, Lillicrap will lead Wales as they take on the Black Ferns on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Rugby World Cup. “I’d...
Sporting News
Slade among 3 call-ups as England confirm injury toll
Henry Slade’s omission from Eddie Jones’ England squad has in the end been short-lived as the RFU confirm the extent of injuries suffered during a brutal Gallagher Premiership weekend. Owen Farrell, Jonny May and Henry Arundell will not partake in a pre-Autumn Nations Series training camp in Jersey.
Sporting News
Ireland vs. England: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
It will be a David vs. Goliath battle when Ireland take on close neighbours England in the T20 World Cup. Ireland qualified for the Super 12 via the group stage but lost to Sri Lanka in their latest match. England, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a...
Sporting News
West Indies coach Phil Simmons quits after T20 World Cup exit
Phil Simmons has stepped down from his role as West Indies coach, following the side's exit from the T20 World Cup. The 59-year-old had been in charge of the side since 2019, but also held the job for the side's second T20WC triumph back in 2016. But the former two-time...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
