Student voters at SMU are split mostly on issues of abortion and gun control as they head to the polls for early voting beginning Monday for the 2022 midterm elections. Among the races to watch is the highly contested gubernatorial standoff between Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke. The election will also feature candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor, each drawing stark contrasts on issues along party lines.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO