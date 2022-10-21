ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3. The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon’s layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining. Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on another big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. “It’s a step toward what we’ve been trying to build,” said Vucevic, who turned 32 on Monday. “Obviously, I don’t think our identity’s been established yet. I think there’s still a ways to go. We have to work on it. We’re gonna handle adversity many times more in the future. We have to try to find a way to respond each time.”
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy