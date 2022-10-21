ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to George Floyd demonstrators

 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS - The city of Minneapolis will pay more than $700,000 to resolve complaints over excessive force by police during protests over the death of George Floyd.

City council members on Thursday approved four separate settlements, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident.

Their class action lawsuit in federal court accused Minneapolis police of targeting them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they peacefully protested Floyd's murder.

Jeff & Sara Radichel

Most of the plaintiffs were marching along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd .

Although nobody was seriously hurt, the suit alleges that police did not seek to discover if anyone was injured and focused on the safety of the truck driver.

"In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests," according to a 60-page civil suit.

The council unanimously voted to award $50,000 to each named plaintiff in the case.

Comments / 334

James Olesen
4d ago

Stupidest thing I have ever read!!!!!!!! Give the money to the businesses that were destroyed by these so called "peaceful demonstrations"....

Reply(11)
332
Bruce Johnson
4d ago

What a farce. Riot and arson and get rewarded because the police weren't nice enough to the rioters? Whoever approved these payments should pay it out of their own pockets and then resign.

Reply(19)
211
ruggedk
3d ago

It’s just as bad as California where you and steal anything up to $1000. Bucks and you get a get out of jail free card. The crooks get treated better that the people that are model citizens . Things will never change if you reward the criminals. They created over 500 MILLION DOLLARS IN DAMAGES! THINGS HAVE GOT TO CHANGE AROUND HERE, AN FAST! VOTE FOR REPUBLICANS AND PUT LAW AND ORDER AS A TOP PRIORITY. I’m sick and tired of democrats ruining this state and country. VOTE REPUBLICANS UP AND DOWN THE TICKET.

Reply(1)
92
 

