KIMA TV
EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA
YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: No wonder she's so vague on her accomplishments
To the editor — Last evening, I happened to catch one of County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s campaign ads on TV. In it she touts, without going into detail, her many accomplishments. What are her views and what has she done for the county? A sampling:. She’s against ceding...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
nbcrightnow.com
Crashes slow Yakima traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
multicare.org
MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial announce acquisition agreement
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System and Yakima Valley Memorial today announced plans for Memorial to become a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare to help achieve MultiCare and Memorial’s shared goal of retaining and expanding local access to health care and improving the quality of care for Yakima Valley communities.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
KIMA TV
Local man sentenced today for scamming people out of over a million dollars
YAKIMA -- A local man was sentenced today in what L&I says is the worst case of contractor fraud they have ever seen. The judge today shared the same feelings, saying society needs to be protected from people who run scams like this, costing elderly victims to lose their life savings.
KIMA TV
Family of White Swan stabbing victim asking witnesses to give statement to police
When Julius Hill is talked about by his family members,. They mention him as being a great dad, uncle and providing a whole lot of love and support for the family. "Throughout everything, and all of his walks of life, he showed up. He did his best to be there for my kids," said Dianna Bennett, the older sister of Julius.
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
KIMA TV
Families take a behind the scenes look at one of Yakima's haunted houses
YAKIMA -- Halloween is right around the corner, and some folks in Yakima are already celebrating. Today in Union Gap, kids put their costumes on early for a truck or treat at Madd Hatters Haunted House. In the Daylight, families got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the popular...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Want to Own Yakima Restaurant My Ma Dim Sum? On-Sale Now
Calling all entrepreneurs, if owning a restaurant has been a dream of yours, this opportunity in Yakima could be perfect. Yakima's My Ma Dim Sum is currently on-sale by the owners and open minded about offers. Have You Been to My Ma Dim Sum?. Located at 107 S 1st St...
KIMA TV
Missing Lucian to be featured on Discovery show
YAKIMA, Wash.—The search for Lucian Munguia will soon be getting some national attention. The Discovery show, In Pursuit with John Walsh, will feature a segment on missing Lucian on Wednesday. Each week, the show focuses on unsolved crimes and different missing children. The segment will air at 9/8c on...
