ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Staten Island Advance

As Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M, report analyzes luckiest lottery states. Where does N.Y. rank?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you haven’t yet purchased a ticket for Monday night’s big Powerball drawing, now might be the right time. The jackpot, currently estimated at $610 million, is considered the eighth-largest grand prize in the game’s 30-year history, with the winner slated to walk away with a cool $292.6 million cash prize. And according to some new research, New Yorkers stand a pretty good chance at taking in that haul.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy