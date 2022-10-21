STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you haven’t yet purchased a ticket for Monday night’s big Powerball drawing, now might be the right time. The jackpot, currently estimated at $610 million, is considered the eighth-largest grand prize in the game’s 30-year history, with the winner slated to walk away with a cool $292.6 million cash prize. And according to some new research, New Yorkers stand a pretty good chance at taking in that haul.

