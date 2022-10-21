Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
CNET
Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple One Bundle -- First In Years
Apple on Monday said it's raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the company in years. Apple Music is jumping by $1 for individuals to $11...
CNET
Wondering How Much a Google Smart Home Will Cost You? We Did the Math
Since the release of the original Google Home smart speaker in 2016, the landscape of Google Nest and Google Assistant devices for the home has expanded dramatically to include smart speakers, smart displays and so much more. But the overwhelming array of options raises a question: Exactly how much will a Google home actually cost you?
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
CNET
Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
CNET
Save Big on Refurb Ring Video Doorbells With Prices Starting at Just $30
Video doorbells are incredibly useful for home security. They allow you to see who's at your front door, no matter where you are in the world. We like Amazon's Ring video doorbells for a lot of the same reasons the product has become so popular all over the country: affordability, ease of use and easy setup.
CNET
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card vs. The Platinum Card from American Express
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express are premium travel cards which charge a large annual fee in exchange for benefits designed to make traveling less expensive and more comfortable. However, you should only have one in your wallet, as The Platinum Card demands a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) and the Venture X a $395 annual fee.
CNET
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphone Deal Knocks Them Back Down to All-Time Low at $80 Off
If you're serious about music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there. They're one of CNET's favorite full-size headphones on the market, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
Comments / 0