Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to Retire Again Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
The only reason the Dallas Cowboys won in Dak Prescott’s return is the opponent
The Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys defense, allows Dak Prescott to win in his return.
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
Eli Manning Hilariously Explains How Peyton’s ‘Omaha’ Calls Actually Started
Peyton Manning made the city of Omaha famous. OK, maybe that’s an over-exaggeration, but No. 18 did become permanently associated with the word near the end of his career in the NFL. When he played with the Denver Broncos, the league’s hot mics picked up Manning constantly shouting “Omaha!”...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
Deadspin
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
