Gale Haskell and Judy Goldbecker hope they are making a difference for Ukrainian refugees with their wool and knitting needles. The women are among 10 volunteer knitters from the Easton Senior Center knitting scarves, socks and gloves bound for Ukraine. Nine shipments of their woolen comfort have gone to the war-torn country but the volunteers need yarn to keep their project going.

EASTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO