newschannel20.com
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
Decatur Fire Department responds to cooking fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department put out a cooking fire. The fire happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. When crews arrived at the house, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door and eaves of the house. Officials...
Trunk or Treat held in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — On Friday, Riverton held its Trunk or Treat for local kids. The event was hosted by the Teddy Bear Christian Child Development Center. The Riverton community came together to give children a safe place to show off their costumes and do some trick-or-treating. Organizers say...
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
