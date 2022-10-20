ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laportecounty.life

Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster

Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
MUNSTER, IN
laportecounty.life

Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

Centier Bank donates 10,000 meals to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana during Hunger Action Month

While grocery prices are rising and nutrition is being sacrificed in order to put food on the table, food banks across the country are needed more than ever. That’s why here in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank associates spent the entire month of September, which is Hunger Action Month, to donate food and money to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

Find holiday gifts, raise money for a good cause at St. Mary Medical Center events

Are you looking for holiday gift ideas? Do you also want to spread cheer by raising money for a good cause? If so, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary has you covered!. The Auxiliary will host two separate sales in November. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, family-owned business Highland Jewelers will be offering top-quality diamonds and other fine jewelry at St. Mary Medical Center. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Usborne Books will offer a wide selection of children’s books at the hospital. Both events happen just in time for holiday shopping!
HOBART, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening   appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MUNSTER, IN
laportecounty.life

PNW Athletics announces Grand Opening of two Esport Arenas

One arena will be on the Hammond campus and the other will be on the Westville campus. Please join the Purdue University Northwest Pride for the Grand Opening of the state-of-the art Esport Arenas on the Westville and Hammond campuses. The Grand Opening events will feature remarks from PNW Chancellor...
HAMMOND, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31

Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
laportecounty.life

La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings

Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Salvation Army looking for Christmas Assistance Program volunteers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for volunteers to help boost programs during the upcoming holiday season. Those interested can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program at the Kroc Center Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. Application information can be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary

Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
GARY, IN
wrtv.com

Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area

LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy