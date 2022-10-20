Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster
Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
laportecounty.life
Centier Bank donates 10,000 meals to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana during Hunger Action Month
While grocery prices are rising and nutrition is being sacrificed in order to put food on the table, food banks across the country are needed more than ever. That’s why here in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank associates spent the entire month of September, which is Hunger Action Month, to donate food and money to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
laportecounty.life
Find holiday gifts, raise money for a good cause at St. Mary Medical Center events
Are you looking for holiday gift ideas? Do you also want to spread cheer by raising money for a good cause? If so, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary has you covered!. The Auxiliary will host two separate sales in November. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, family-owned business Highland Jewelers will be offering top-quality diamonds and other fine jewelry at St. Mary Medical Center. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Usborne Books will offer a wide selection of children’s books at the hospital. Both events happen just in time for holiday shopping!
Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
laportecounty.life
PNW Athletics announces Grand Opening of two Esport Arenas
One arena will be on the Hammond campus and the other will be on the Westville campus. Please join the Purdue University Northwest Pride for the Grand Opening of the state-of-the art Esport Arenas on the Westville and Hammond campuses. The Grand Opening events will feature remarks from PNW Chancellor...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings
Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
abc57.com
Salvation Army looking for Christmas Assistance Program volunteers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for volunteers to help boost programs during the upcoming holiday season. Those interested can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program at the Kroc Center Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. Application information can be...
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
laportecounty.life
Biker community enjoys hotdogs and hot sales at Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso’s Fall Fest
Taking advantage of the mild October weather, Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso hosted its Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. With a fall beer tasting by Leroy’s, Hot Dogs with the HOGS, departmental sales, and giveaways serving as incentives, General Manager Jeff Haggerty was pleased with the turnout.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Last day to apply for Cook County's guaranteed income program
Today is the last day for Cook County residents to apply to be part of the guaranteed income pilot program. Those entered into a lottery will choose 3,250 and will receive $500 a month for two years.
laportecounty.life
Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary
Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
wrtv.com
Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area
LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
thelansingjournal.com
Five-year-old Cannon Walsh draws Lansing’s support as family fights rare, incurable disease
LANSING, Ill. (October 20, 2022) – Turning 5 is a joyful milestone. But for the Walsh family, their son Cannon’s fifth birthday last weekend was both especially joyful and twinged with sadness. Joy because Cannon lived to see another year, and sadness because they don’t know how many birthdays Cannon has left.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
