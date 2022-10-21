ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% including San Jose and San Francisco - and experts say that trend will now spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including the crime-ridden San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
'We'll come and babysit polling sites': Maricopa County sheriff will keep an eye on ballot drop boxes

Law enforcement officers are monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes as voter intimidation complaints over election observers continue to roll in, Maricopa County officials said. Groups of people have filmed voters and taken photos of their license plates as they dropped off their early ballots. It's not a state crime, but it's making voters uncomfortable. "People have rights, and I respect those...
