Merced County, CA

Merced kidnapping: Alberto Salgado enters 'not guilty' plea

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The man accused of covering up the murder of a Merced County family entered a "not guilty" plea.

Alberto Salgado faced a judge in Merced Thursday morning.

He's charged with helping his brother, Jesus Salgado, with the kidnapping and killing of Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old baby and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh.

They went missing October 3. Their bodies were found two days later in a field near Dos Palos.

Alberto was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

The victims' family witnessed Salgado in court for the first time.

"It's going through our hearts like somebody is stabbing us again," says Sukhdeep Singh. "The family is already going through the trauma and seeing him again in person, we can't imagine. We can't describe what we're going through."

Alberto is scheduled to be back in court on December 15.

Jesus has pleaded not guilty to the four murders.

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
