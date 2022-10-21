ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Vandals leave their mark in new concrete

WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We’re told no one was injured in the fire. The...
PASCO, WA
Troopers respond to ten Kennewick collisions in one day

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Troopers with Washington State Patrol investigated ten collisions October 19 around the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. Four of the ten were hit-and-runs. Thorson wants to remind drivers of some basic traffic laws that everyone should keep in mind, especially as rain is expected in...
KENNEWICK, WA
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]

The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
RICHLAND, WA
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
