Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
Hundreds Left with No Power After SUV Splits Utility Pole in North County
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
More than 870 people in North Vista-Buena are without power due to a car accident
SAN DIEGO — More than 870 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista-Buena areas are without power Sunday morning, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. It involved an SUV...
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
Fire burns a home near Harbison Canyon
The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said the elderly resident was transported to the hospital, unrelated to the fire. No injuries were reported.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
Oceanside Fire Contained Due to Sprinkler System, Fire Crews
The contents of a building in an industrial area of Oceanside caught fire, but the blaze was held in check thanks to a sprinkler system, officials said Sunday. The Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial fire at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Ocean Ranch Boulevard, said Battalion Chief Wesley McGee.
Hold on to Your Hat – Strong Winds Expected Across SD County Mountains and Deserts
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along and west of the mountains, but is expected to evaporate as...
NBC San Diego
Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Full rail closure continues, service scheduled to resume Monday
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Mixed reviews for homeless in El Cajon motels
So far this past year, the El Cajon's Police Department responded to 7,379 calls for service related to homelessness which is a "massive jump compared to approximately 2,500 calls in 2014," posted the city of El Cajon's Facebook page last week. Part of the reason for the near triple uptick...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1