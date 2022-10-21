A teacher at an Illinois high school was fired on Monday after he was recorded calling a student a racial slur in class last week, according to CBS Chicago. John Donovan, a math teacher who began teaching at Kankakee High School in August, was terminated in a unanimous vote by the district’s board of education following an investigation into the Thursday morning incident. A video of the racist outburst, which ignited outrage across social media, shows Donovan using the N-word in reference to a male student exiting the classroom. As other students in the class gasp and laugh, Donovan shrugs...

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO