Four-Star Wr Malik Elzy Trending to In-State Flagship, Marvin Burks and Chris Peal Approaching a Decision, and More

In this Thursday's installment of the Mike Farrell Sports Recruiting Updates, Julio Gonzales takes a look at some big-name recruits and where they are trending towards.

Here is some of the latest recruiting news before another exciting week of college football kicks off. Week Eight will have plenty of thrilling matchups. Let's see what the latest in recruiting is.

Names to Watch

–4- star WR Malik Elzy, Simeon High School, Chicago, Illinois.

Malik Elzy committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats in July, choosing them over Illinois, Tennessee, and Michigan, to name a few. However, earlier this week Elzy decided to reopen his recruitment, decommiting from Cincinnati. Elzy is the No.4 ranked player in Illinois. Head coach Brett Bielema and wide receivers coach George McDonald saw Elzy and Simeon play last month. As reflected in the 247 Sports Crystal Ball Predictions , the Illini appear to be in a prime place to land a commitment from the nation's highest-rated uncommitted receiver. While no decision is final yet, I expect Elzy to end up an Illini.

Nebraska has also offered a few of Elzy's teammates recently, but with no head coach, and an interim coach with one foot out the door, this wouldn't make sense. With the sun shining a bit brighter in Champaign this season , I think the home-state hero sell may be more compelling to Elzy now that winning is an expectation under the new coaching staff.

–4- star S Marvin Burks Jr., Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, St. Louis, Missouri.

Marvin Burks is down to Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, and Oklahoma. He will announce his commitment on Friday, October 21st. The Rebels are the favorites, and he was there on October 1st when they beat Kentucky. Burks also had an official visit there in June, plus Texas A&M and Missouri. I expect Burks to commit to Ole Miss, though if the Rebels aren't the choice, I think Mizzou would be the other option.

–4-star CB Chris Peal, Providence Day School, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chris Peal , who plays both offense and defense, will announce his decision at his high school on Sunday. His top four schools are Georgia, Michigan, NC State, and South Carolina. The Bulldogs have been the favorites since the spring, followed by the Wolverines and the Wolfpack. He took official visits to all three schools, and I believe he will wind up with the Bulldogs.

–4- star WR DeAndre Moore Jr., St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, California.

DeAndre Moore committed to the Louisville Cardinals in May, but that hasn't stopped programs from going after him. Especially the Georgia Bulldogs, who will welcome him to Athens in November. The word is that not only has he been in contact with wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon , but head coach Kirby Smart is heavily involved in Moore's recruitment. Things look suitable for the Bulldogs, but the Texas Longhorns are in on him as well, and he will make an official visit to Austin next month. Unfortunately, this is not good news for the Cardinals. I expect Moore to end up in Austin or Athens, with the Bulldogs and the leader right now. The Texas pitch of playing with Arch Manning could be the one point that sways Moore to Austin.

–5-star 2024 WR Micah Hudson, Lake Belton High School, Temple, Texas.

Micah Hudson is the nation's No.9 overall 2024 prospect, No.2 wide receiver, and No. 1 prospect in Texas. He will be at Ohio State this weekend when they face Iowa. He has offers from the Buckeyes, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Baylor, TCU, Houston, Oregon, and Michigan State. Safeties coach Perry Eliano , who has a good relationship with him, is the coach who is primarily recruiting him. With Ohio State interested, they typically get the guys they want at receiver . While Hudson is likely a bit out from a decision, I wouldn't be surprised to see Ohio State as the top option.