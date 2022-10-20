Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to host Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community is invited by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to participate in Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, in the hospice's common room, where people can remember and honor their loved ones. Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will present the presentation twice, on Tuesday,...
dayton247now.com
Nation's Report Card scores are low across the state, local educators blame COVID-19
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- "The Nation's Report Card" shows 2022 test results for 4th and 8th graders across the country. Not one state saw an improvement in their average test scores compared to 2019 numbers. Researchers typically say a 10-point gain or drop is about equal to about a year...
dayton247now.com
Community trunk or treat held in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents wore their favorite or unique Halloween costumes out in Beavercreek on Sunday. The Beavercreek Lions and Kiwanis Clubs held a community "trunk or treat" at Beavercreek High School. Last year, the event drew between 800 to 1,000 children and officials wanted to see the same turnout.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office gets accreditation award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office accepted an accreditation award on Monday. This new mental health survey has only a low number of programs that have been able to achieve this accreditation, the county's jail is the first jail in Ohio to get this award. Sheriff Rob...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton, chamber of commerce join coalition for expanded air service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Dayton have joined the Rally for Air Service coalition, adding its voices to the increasing list of groups concerned about the national pilot shortage and its effects on small community air service. According to Rally For Air Service,...
dayton247now.com
Police, Fire departments battle for blood drive in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.
dayton247now.com
Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returns to the Grafton Hill Greek Orthodox Church
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The "Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow" returns to the Grafton Hill Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25, from 6-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy nearly 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns, featuring faces of the traditional smile, to the not so traditional. "This year, the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Department promotes officer and sergeant
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 24, the Dayton Police Department promoted two officers. Sgt. Jeffrey K. Thomas was promoted to lieutenant. Lt. Thomas has received six letters of appreciation, ten written commendations, two unit citations, and excellent work in traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, and going above and beyond his assigned tasks.
dayton247now.com
SICSA market booms, local coffee shop to expand out of Ohio
(WKEF) - SICSA's pet adoption and wellness market has exploded this year, plus a locally owned chocolate and coffee company is expanding outside of the buckeye state. Caleb Stephens of the Dayton Business Journal helps break it all down.
dayton247now.com
Kettering church hosts fall carnival for community to reconnect
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering Assembly of God fall carnival took place Sunday and was designed to give families feel a sense of community after a hard-few years. The fall carnival was held to benefit families. It featured s'mores, kid-axe tossing, and gift card giveaways. Tom Nunley, a family and kids pastor, expressed how he hopes that this carnival will reconnect families.
dayton247now.com
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments were on called out to a mulch pile fire in Moraine Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported at about 11:56 a.m. at Wright Mulch and Storage on 3400 Dryden Road, according to Moraine Fire Dispatch. We'll update this story as more details become...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting on U.S. 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man has been indicted on charges related to a deadly shooting along U.S. 35 back in May. Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.
dayton247now.com
Autumn walk being held in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- An autumn walk organized by the City of Xenia tree committee and the Greene County Historical Society will be hosted Sunday, Oct. 23. The walk is at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum on 281 Dayton Ave. in Xenia. Tour guides will share the history...
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to large field fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments have been on scene for at least several hours containing a field fire from spreading further in Miami County Sunday. The field fire was reported at about 12:55 p.m. between Frederick Garland Road and North Montgomery County Line Road, according to Miami County Dispatch.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man receives 17 years to life for fatal stabbing of his girlfriend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 40-year-old Eric C. Humphries of Dayton, was found guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Amber Smith, on November 1, 2020. He was given a sentence of 17 years to life in prison, according to the announcement made on Monday by Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
dayton247now.com
Wright-Patterson AFB slated to get $1M influx for improvements
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) is poised to receive an influx of $1 million for building improvements. Col. Christopher Meeker, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at WPAFB, said the funds, in part, will be used for facility improvements at the Wright-Patterson Club, as well as a facility near the Air Force Museum and other access improvements.
dayton247now.com
Police investigating vandalism at Kroger in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miamisburg Police is investigating vandalism at the newly constructed Kroger in Miamisburg. According to a social media post by the department, the vandalism took place sometime late Thursday causing approximately $100,000 worth of damage. No arrests have been made. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7 NOW...
Comments / 0