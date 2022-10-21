Read full article on original website
Related
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge
MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect ‘in several weapons violations,’ authorities say
A person suspected of committing “several weapons violations” in recent days was shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday afternoon in the village of Oregon, authorities said. At about 11 am, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a weapons violation...
Stuart Gordon, goblins, and moths￼ – Tone Madison
“From Beyond” screens October 30 at the Chazen. Plus more events we recommend checking out in Madison, October 24 through 30 edition. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. Some of these write-ups will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
Lexington beats Madison on penalty kicks to win sectional title
LEXINGTON — If you happened to be in attendance for Saturday’s Division II girls sectional final between Lexington and Madison, you saw a suspense thriller in which the final outcome was uncertain in more ways than one. And that’s not in cinematic terms, the likes of which the...
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders victorious against Green Bay Gamblers – The Rink Live
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeated the Green Bay Gamblers 4-2 on Friday. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders players took the lead early in the first period, a goal by Zaccharya Wisdom. Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh assisted. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders’ players Ryan Walsh increased the lead to 2-0 late into...
Red-hot Red Raiders control match, stave off gutsy Blue Streaks, 2-0 – News-Herald
As a Madison alum herself, Harvey coach Natalie Sisler knew well what her side was facing Oct. 22 as the Red Raiders headed to Burns Road to take on the Blue Streaks for a Division II sectional final. The site change — necessitated because Lake Erie hosted a football game...
