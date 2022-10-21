ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Stuart Gordon, goblins, and moths￼ – Tone Madison

“From Beyond” screens October 30 at the Chazen. Plus more events we recommend checking out in Madison, October 24 through 30 edition. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. Some of these write-ups will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lexington beats Madison on penalty kicks to win sectional title

LEXINGTON — If you happened to be in attendance for Saturday’s Division II girls sectional final between Lexington and Madison, you saw a suspense thriller in which the final outcome was uncertain in more ways than one. And that’s not in cinematic terms, the likes of which the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy