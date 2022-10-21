Read full article on original website
Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident...
Milwaukee mom shares personal story about gun violence
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin mom who lost her daughter in a shooting outside her home is speaking out about gun violence and the kindness her daughter brought into this world. The shooting happened Oct. 10 near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee. Celeste Wilson’s daughter was shot and killed shortly...
1993 John Doe case continues in Kenosha County
It’s been nearly 30 years, but the case continues in the quest to find the identity of a man near Pleasant Prairie. The case began on August 27th, 1993, when a photographer walking on a section of the Soo Line railroad tracks found a deceased male’s body. However, the body had already begun to deteriorate. Later, the Pleasant Prairie Police and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) responded to the scene to investigate.
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old...
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6’00”, 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
Fire in Milwaukee Suburb Kills Six People
Six people were killed in an early morning fire on Friday in a four-family apartment building in a suburb of Milwaukee, the authorities said. Shortly after 5 am, the authorities received reports of a fire in the village of Hartland, Wisc., Chief Torin J. Misko of the Hartland Police Department said at a news conference. Hartland has about 9,500 residents and is about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.
Committee recommends additional detectives, deputy to proposed Sheriff’s Department budget
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have more sworn law enforcement officers than it has had in recent years following a committee’s recommendation to increase the number of deputies and detectives next year. The Judiciary and Law Committee voted unanimously to recommend hiring two detectives and a deputy...
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge
MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
Early morning hit and run car accident injures 3
RACINE — An early morning hit-and-run car accident involving two vehicles injured three people, including two children. The hit-and-run happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of West Street and N Memorial Drive. “It looks really bad, but there don’t appear to be any serious...
Madison Gartzke of Educators Credit Union raises $1K for United Way, shaves head for Wigs for Kids
RACINE — Educators Credit Union employee Madison Gartzke made a bet with her coworkers. She told the staff at Educators Credit Union in Racine that if they helped her raise $1,000 for United Way, Gartzke would get a new haircut. The local is now sporting a freshly shaved head.
‘I’m Funny’: RUSD educator publishes children’s book inspired by her daughter
Racine Unified School District’s Education Assistant, Amber Nurmi, has written a one-of-a-kind children’s book. “I’m Funny” is a paperback book that charms readers through a story of imagination and creativity. The short story was inspired by her 3-year-old daughter, Delilah, who is funny in her...
Racine County Sheriff endorses Robin Vos
ROCHESTER — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has endorsed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and recorded a radio advertisement supporting Vos’ reelection campaign for the state Assembly. Vos’ race is an odd one, with two write-in candidates seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent — one a Democrat and the...
Schools in the county receive state aid amounts, all generally the amount expected
Certified 2022-23 General Aid numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction were released to school districts at the general public Oct. 15. Most schools in Kenosha County received the amount expected based on estimates released by the DPI July 1, for better or worse. State aid is calculated through...
George T. Godlewski
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Surrounded by family, George T. Godlewski, of Pleasant Prairie, formerly of the Town of Somers, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI after a brief illness. George was proud to have turned 90 years old in September in his home with his dog.
Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.
RACINE — In July 2023, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) will celebrate its 40th anniversary — four decades committed to working with residents to create and maintain “safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” Helping neighbors establish neighborhood block watches is the heart and cornerstone of the organization.
Coalition for Dismantling Racism presents “Kindness Begins with Me” challenge
To recognize and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2023, the Coalition for Dismantling Racism invites Kenosha County students to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge. Submission topics include, “How have you spread kindness in Kenosha County?” and “How can and/or will you encourage...
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
Milwaukee’s Hard Cider and Doughnut Festival
This past weekend, Wicked Events kicked off the fall with a Hard Cider and Donut Festival and bar hop to celebrate three of Milwaukee’s most popular downtown spots: Brother’s Bar and Grill, McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill and Red Rock Saloon. The event offered participants $4 hard cider,...
Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up
WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
Milwaukee Symphony presents free concert Nov. 13 at Ripon College | News
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will return to the Ripon College campus for a free performance Sunday, Nov. 13. The concert is part of the Caestecker Fine Arts Series at Ripon College and will begin at 1:30 pm in the field house of Willmore Center, corner of Thorne and Union streets. No tickets are required.
