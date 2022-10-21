ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident...
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee mom shares personal story about gun violence

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin mom who lost her daughter in a shooting outside her home is speaking out about gun violence and the kindness her daughter brought into this world. The shooting happened Oct. 10 near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee. Celeste Wilson’s daughter was shot and killed shortly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1993 John Doe case continues in Kenosha County

It’s been nearly 30 years, but the case continues in the quest to find the identity of a man near Pleasant Prairie. The case began on August 27th, 1993, when a photographer walking on a section of the Soo Line railroad tracks found a deceased male’s body. However, the body had already begun to deteriorate. Later, the Pleasant Prairie Police and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) responded to the scene to investigate.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old...
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6’00”, 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fire in Milwaukee Suburb Kills Six People

Six people were killed in an early morning fire on Friday in a four-family apartment building in a suburb of Milwaukee, the authorities said. Shortly after 5 am, the authorities received reports of a fire in the village of Hartland, Wisc., Chief Torin J. Misko of the Hartland Police Department said at a news conference. Hartland has about 9,500 residents and is about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Early morning hit and run car accident injures 3

RACINE — An early morning hit-and-run car accident involving two vehicles injured three people, including two children. The hit-and-run happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of West Street and N Memorial Drive. “It looks really bad, but there don’t appear to be any serious...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Sheriff endorses Robin Vos

ROCHESTER — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has endorsed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and recorded a radio advertisement supporting Vos’ reelection campaign for the state Assembly. Vos’ race is an odd one, with two write-in candidates seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent — one a Democrat and the...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
George T. Godlewski

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Surrounded by family, George T. Godlewski, of Pleasant Prairie, formerly of the Town of Somers, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI after a brief illness. George was proud to have turned 90 years old in September in his home with his dog.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

RACINE — In July 2023, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) will celebrate its 40th anniversary — four decades committed to working with residents to create and maintain “safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” Helping neighbors establish neighborhood block watches is the heart and cornerstone of the organization.
RACINE, WI
Coalition for Dismantling Racism presents “Kindness Begins with Me” challenge

To recognize and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2023, the Coalition for Dismantling Racism invites Kenosha County students to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge. Submission topics include, “How have you spread kindness in Kenosha County?” and “How can and/or will you encourage...
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee’s Hard Cider and Doughnut Festival

This past weekend, Wicked Events kicked off the fall with a Hard Cider and Donut Festival and bar hop to celebrate three of Milwaukee’s most popular downtown spots: Brother’s Bar and Grill, McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill and Red Rock Saloon. The event offered participants $4 hard cider,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up

WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee Symphony presents free concert Nov. 13 at Ripon College | News

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will return to the Ripon College campus for a free performance Sunday, Nov. 13. The concert is part of the Caestecker Fine Arts Series at Ripon College and will begin at 1:30 pm in the field house of Willmore Center, corner of Thorne and Union streets. No tickets are required.
MILWAUKEE, WI

