Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson.
Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush , a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021.Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, was convicted on Oct. 4, 2022 .
A third defendant, Richard Walker, took a plea deal to testify against Hall saying that he fired the fatal shot that killed Roush.Close
There is no word on whether or not Walker will take the stand against Nelson.
