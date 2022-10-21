Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson.

Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush , a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021.

Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, was convicted on Oct. 4, 2022 .

A third defendant, Richard Walker, took a plea deal to testify against Hall saying that he fired the fatal shot that killed Roush.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

There is no word on whether or not Walker will take the stand against Nelson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.