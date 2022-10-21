Read full article on original website
WTAP
Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier...
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
WTAP
Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do. This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating. If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
WTAP
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta currently has a public transportation line that runs until 3p.m., starting at the beginning of the new year that will change. Marietta will offer a new transportation system that will run 4p.m.- 3a.m. Monday-Saturday and 8-2p.m. on Sundays. This comes after the city saw a...
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
WTAP
Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WTAP
Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WTAP
WTAP judges pumpkin decorating contest held at the Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 20 pumpkins were submitted into the pumpkin decorating competition. Two anchors, Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith helped judge the pumpkins and decide the winners. This is the first year that the competition took place and event coordinator, Kiki Angelos calls it a great success. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
sciotopost.com
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WTAP
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
