Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
Statewide candidates make pitches across Illinois with two weeks before election
(The Center Square) – In two weeks, the polls will close with a lot at stake in Illinois. Among the statewide issues is the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The measure requires a three-fifths majority of those who vote for the measure or a majority of all votes cast in the election.
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
Nevada Democrats outpace Republicans in spending and fundraising for top state races
(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending. In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates discuss state's cannabis industry
(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 8 election nears, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey were asked how they would improve the licensing process for those seeking to get into Illinois' adult-use cannabis industry. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for...
Oral arguments on Washington state’s capital gains tax set for Jan. 26
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s contested capital gains income tax at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, according to an email letter from Mary Tracy, case manager for the state’s highest court. The case will be heard in Tumwater due to renovations at the 109-year-old Temple of Justice building on the Capital Campus in Olympia.
Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll
(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade
(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed
(The Center Square) — A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to...
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
