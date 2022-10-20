The service will begin with safety drivers in the cars and later with Waymo employees as riders. Self-driving cars, looked upon five or ten years ago as the wave of the immediate future, have somewhat stalled out of late, driven by concerns about safety, and the technology’s lack of scalability, at least up to this point. However, one major player in the tech world is readying for a major launch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO