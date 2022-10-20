Read full article on original website
Biden Changes Rules for Venezuelan Asylum Seekers
The changes are “part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce irregular migration throughout the Western Hemisphere.”. The mayor of New York has praised a recent Biden administration policy change, which he says has caused the “wave” of asylum seekers headed to the city from a “flow" to a “trickle,” Politico reported Thursday.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Political heavyweights take ’22 down to the wire
Debates are the reality TV performances of the final sprint to Election Day, at least among the candidates willing to do them this year, or perhaps unable to duck at least one. If debates, campaign ads and robocalls don’t sew up enough undecided voters, showy public events with big-name surrogates...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change
North and South Korean Navies Trade Warning Shots
The warning shots come amid heightened tensions between the Koreas, due to both the South’s annual military exercises and the increasing pace of the North’s missile tests. Things got tense on the Korean peninsula over the weekend, with North Korea and South Korea firing warning shots at each other across their sea border.
SpaceX Offers Starlink Product for Private Jets
The newly announced service costs $150,000 for the hardware, with service costing between $12,500 and $25,000 a month. Amid the controversy over whether it will continue to offer satellite services to Ukraine, SpaceX is bringing its Starlink product to private jets, CNBC reported. The newly announced service costs $150,000 for...
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. Shares rose in Paris and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and in London, where the FTSE 100 fell as Britain's third prime minister this year, Rishi Sunak, prepared to take office and appoint a Cabinet to grapple with the U.K.'s economic and political crises.
Waymo Set for Self-Driving Launch in Los Angeles
The service will begin with safety drivers in the cars and later with Waymo employees as riders. Self-driving cars, looked upon five or ten years ago as the wave of the immediate future, have somewhat stalled out of late, driven by concerns about safety, and the technology’s lack of scalability, at least up to this point. However, one major player in the tech world is readying for a major launch.
Conventional Arms Alone Can’t Stop Russian Escalation
Any move toward a “no use” nuclear deterrence policy would be a huge mistake. Following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia has serially threatened Ukraine, NATO, and the West with nuclear threats. While dangerous in itself, Moscow’s threats are balanced by an equally dangerous reaction from the West, where multiple officials and experts have proposed that the United States take nuclear deterrence completely off the table. Ironically, this may make Putin more likely to use nuclear force.
The Army Is Preparing to Send Robotic Warfighters to Battle
In many cases, setting the conditions for continued modernization through common protocols, IP standards, and interfaces is a key focus of GDLS as it seeks to anticipate and respond to Army requirements. At both the Association of the U.S. Army 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting and Expositions, General Dynamics Land...
