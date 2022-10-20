ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just How Many Ghosts Reside North Carolina?

Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, you’ll possibly be delighted to know that one of the most haunted states is North Carolina. Halloween is just a week away and if you prefer to get your haunts a little more “real” than haunted trails and theme parks you’re in luck. A new report by SlotSource.com reveals the most haunted states in the US based on the number of ghostly sightings. These are just documented sightings in 2022 reported to GhostsOfAmerica.com. Something tells me the numbers that go unreported are way higher! So just how many ghosts are among the residents of North Carolina?
whqr.org

Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension

Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
