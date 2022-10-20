Read full article on original website
Officials share avian influenza precautions with North Carolina hunters
Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza.
Just How Many Ghosts Reside North Carolina?
Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, you’ll possibly be delighted to know that one of the most haunted states is North Carolina. Halloween is just a week away and if you prefer to get your haunts a little more “real” than haunted trails and theme parks you’re in luck. A new report by SlotSource.com reveals the most haunted states in the US based on the number of ghostly sightings. These are just documented sightings in 2022 reported to GhostsOfAmerica.com. Something tells me the numbers that go unreported are way higher! So just how many ghosts are among the residents of North Carolina?
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
State awards $20 million in grants to shore up North Carolina beaches against storm damage
More than $20 million from the state Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources is being awarded to eight coastal communities in North Carolina to shore up beaches against storm damage. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, beaches and sand dunes serve a critical role...
More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits
More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
MVP Southgate drops eminent domain proceedings in North Carolina, at least for now
Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have dropped eminent domain proceedings for the Southgate extension into North Carolina. A spokesperson for the natural gas pipeline says the company has been focused on completing the mainline from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County in Virginia. The statement says the pause in North...
Big item purchases at North Carolina State Fair require patience, experts say
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.
Midwest hardware store chain makes NC debut in Ballantyne, aims to be woodworkers hub
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a new soft-opening date set by Rockler. A Minnesota woodworking and hardware store chain is making its North Carolina debut in Ballantyne, and also will offer classes and have a lumber outlet. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its 42nd...
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
Thousands of N.C. felons are now able to vote as Election Day nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days into early voting and two weeks out from Election Day, there’s a new group of voters that will be casting their ballots for the very first time. Thousands of felons, who gained the right to vote in North Carolina earlier this year, are headed...
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
2 new movies filming in North Carolina with combined budgets of $30 million
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
2 North Carolina cities move up ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have increased their ranking on the 2022 edition of Orkin’s “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list. Orkin, an American pest control company, produces the list every year. Orkin produced the rankings based on the number of rodent treatments performed in each city from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. […]
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
