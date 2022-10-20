Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
interviewmagazine.com
Jordan Wolfson and Anne Imhof Just Want You to Trust Them
When Jordan Wolfson unveiled his phantasmic sculpture (Female Figure) in 2014 at David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea, it caused such a stir of curious anxiety that lines formed to get a glimpse of it. Wolfson’s life-sized animatronic work gyrated in front of a mirror to pop songs wearing a long blond wig and a sexy white bunny outfit. But there was nothing easy to consume or digest when trapped alone in a gallery space with this nymph Frankenstein, who looked as if it had dragged itself across gravel to get here, its eyes periodically making contact with the hapless viewer while half its face was covered in a monstrous mask. Wolfson managed, in a single work, to capture the unease coursing through so much of our present culture—the repulsive lure of technology and the one-way consumption of bodies—that the success of the piece belied the years of research in animatronics that the artist undertook to develop his creature. Now (Female Figure) is back in Manhattan, this time on view in the East Village at the Brant Foundation Art Study Center, when our cultural anxieties seemed to have only grown more frazzled. On the occasion of the sculpture’s exhibition, Wolfson, who lives most of the time in Los Angeles, talked with his fellow art upstart Anne Imhof, who he calls “a female version” of himself, about provocation, interactive art, and the difference between representing and endorsing violence.
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Time Out Global
These hilarious animal snaps took the crown at the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Been having one of those weeks where things just aren’t going your way? Life left you feeling a little blue on this humble Friday? We’ve got just the remedy for all your woes. The shortlist for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have just been announced, and the...
Why Climate Protesters Just Threw Tomato Soup at a Van Gogh Painting
“Sunflowers” is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous series of paintings — and tomato is one of Heinz’s most famous soups. What do these two things have to do with each other, you ask?. Well, a pair of Just Stop Oil protesters recently tossed tomato...
studyfinds.org
Dinosaur eggs provide first-ever evidence of complex social structures among prehistoric beasts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — More than 100 eggs exhumed from a dinosaur graveyard in Argentina since 2013 reveal the world’s first evidence of herd behavior among the prehistoric beasts. Scans show the eggs belong to the same species, a primitive long-necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The shells with the embryos still inside date back 193 million years, say scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
techeblog.com
European Space Agency Releases Strange Sound Clip of Earth’s Magnetic Field
You’ve seen magnetic slime robots, now listen to a strange sound clip of Earth’s magnetic field. This dynamic bubble protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles carried by powerful winds flowing from the Sun. When these particles hit atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere, some of the energy in the collisions becomes the Aurora Borealis light show that many have witnessed.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
techeblog.com
Harvard Engineers Develop Bizarre Tentacle Robot with Gripper That Mimics Mechanics of Curly Hair
Harvard engineers know how tough it is to win at claw games, so they wanted to improve upon the gripper, resulting in a bizarre tentacle robot that mimics the mechanics of curly hair. More specifically , a robotic gripper that consists of a collection of thin tentacles to entangle and ensnare objects like how a jellyfish would collect stunned prey.
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
All Quiet on the Western Front review – extraordinarily potent German first world war drama
This German film is based on a 1928 book about a war that was fought, in filth, vermin and desperation, more than 100 years ago. And yet Edward Berger’s stunning, horrifying indictment of lives sacrificed on the whims of powerful, thin-skinned men remains uncomfortably resonant today. Opening with an extraordinary, potent sequence that follows a young soldier into battle between the trenches of the western front, then tracks his blood-stained, bullet-shredded tunic back to a military laundry, the film makes it starkly clear that the life of a man is valued less than the uniform he died in.
Art is Dead Dude: AI-Generated Image Wins State Art Fair
"Art is dead Dude," said Jason M Allen, winner of the Colorado State Art Fair's competition in the category of "emerging digital artists." Upon submitting a work of art produced with AI technology and winning, some artists came forward. They expressed their fears about this new breed of AI image generator, claiming it could take their jobs and reduce the years spent learning their craft to nothing.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
thebrag.com
Aussie plus-sized model slams SHEIN for photoshopping her body
An Aussie plus-sized model has called out online retailer SHEIN retailer for photoshopping her body to look slimmer. Fast-fashion retailer SHEIN hasn’t been under fire for just their ethical violations, harmful environmental impact, and inflated prices, but also for how they seem to be perpetuating unrealistic body standards on the internet.
