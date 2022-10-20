Read full article on original website
Shawn Dean Calls Out Recent “BS” Report On AEW Backstage Issues
Reports emerged recently that following AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa going down with an injury, many of her close friends had gone without regular AEW bookings. The news, which stemmed from a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, saw Dave Meltzer state that KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure were among those names.
Brian Muster, AEW Lead Video Engineer, Suddenly Passes Away At Age 36
Last week was a tough one for the professional wrestling community. First, everybody was hit hard with the news of the passing of the legendary Kevin Nash‘s son, Tristen Nash, who was only 26 years old. Just hours after the news broke of Tristen’s death, another death was announced with someone who was involved with pro wrestling, and it would be revealed to be someone who worked in the AEW backstage.
Halloween Havoc Teaser Seemingly Suggests Return Of Dominik Dijakovic
Called up to the main roster in September 2020 as part of the ill-fated RETRIBUTION faction, Dominik Dijakovic was repackaged as T-BAR, complete with a Bane-esque mask. The stable quickly went their separate ways and as a result, the former ROH star has failed to find his feet on Monday Night Raw.
Shawn Michaels Details When Simone Johnson Will Make Her Televised WWE Debut
On Friday, Shawn Michaels took part in the NXT Halloween Havoc media call, which was the very first media call in NXT history. It would take place on the eve before the brand’s Premium Live Event of Halloween Havoc. Shawn Michaels Gives Exciting Timeline On Simone Johnson. Shawn Michaels...
Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Prefers To Work Heel In WWE
‘The Man’ Becky Lynch established herself as one of WWE’s top babyfaces in 2018. She carried that momentum into WrestleMania 35, becoming a dual women’s champion in the main event. After a lengthy title reign, Lynch relinquished the championship due to her pregnancy. Becky Lynch would return...
Should WWE Steal MJF From AEW In 2024?
In “normal” times, Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s controversial actions surrounding Double or Nothing 2022 would be one of the biggest stories of the year. As we now know, however, 2022 has been anything but normal for professional wrestling. The headlines have been dominated this year by huge stories...
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 21st 2022
The October 21st edition of AEW Rampage featured an AEW World Tag Team Title defence from The Acclaimed while the North Atlantic Championship was also on the line. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the October 21st episode of Rampage pulled in 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
Billy Gunn Comments On Missing Recent D-Generation X Reunion
On the October 10th episode of Monday Night Raw DX celebrated their 25th anniversary. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Road Dogg all appeared on the show which was also the season premiere of the red brand. However, one particular star was notable by their absence, and that star...
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
Logan Paul Admits To Struggles With WWE Promos
After just two matches inside a WWE ring, with only one of those being a singles match, Logan Paul is set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5th. The YouTube star made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. After the match Miz turned on his partner, leaving Paul laying. This set up a match between the pair at SummerSlam which Logan Paul won, again earning praise for his performance.
WWE Confirms Elimination Chamber 2023 Location
With 2022 nearing its end, WWE is making public their plans for 2023, as it’s been confirmed that Elimination Chamber will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18th. It had previously been speculated that the premium live event would be held in Saudi Arabia, as was the case this year.
Wrestling Roast #80 – A Lethal Dose Of Poison
KJ & Oly are back to roast the week in wrestling, including all the best bits of RAW, SmackDown, AEW and NXT Halloween Havoc. AND if that wasn’t enough the lads give their thoughts on She-Hulk Season 1 and Black Adam. Enjoy!. If you enjoy the Wrestling Roast and...
DDP Heaps Praise On “Creative Cat” Bray Wyatt
Returning to WWE programming at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been cemented as one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown. His continued attention to detail in his character has won over yet more fans, while his current presentation has left many intrigued as to what WWE has planned.
Shawn Michaels Claims Carmelo Hayes Is “Certainly Ready” For The Main Roster
Carmelo Hayes has had interest invested in him from the get-go from the legendary “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, as “HBK” believes that the NXT star is something special. In early 2021, Hayes agreed to a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and soon afterwards, his stardom...
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results
On October 22nd NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will come live from the WWE Performance Center. Titles will be decided, grudges settled and more at NXT’s annual spooky spectacular. In the main event, Bron Breakker faces arguably the biggest test of his short career to date as he defends his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match. McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate back in September to become number one contender, before being confronted by former NXT United Kingdom Champion Dragunov. In a move that might prove to be his downfall, it was Breakker who then suggested a Triple Threat Match.
“I Never Want To Do It Again” – NXT Star Recalls Their Only Deathmatch Experience
It takes a special type of person to participate in a deathmatch. The art has been popularised over the years by the likes of Nick Gage and Rickey Shane Page, while the rise of companies such as Game Changer Wrestling and ICW: No Holds Barred has provided the platform necessary.
Nikki ASH Is No More As Nikki Cross Returns To WWE Raw With New Look
Back in June of 2021, Nikki Cross took on a new identity as Nikki ASH, saying that she was almost a superhero. The star dressed in heroic fashion, complete with a mask over her face, and she vowed to be a role model that little girls everywhere could look up to.
Surprise Name Pitches Match Against Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years. During this period he has seen off some of the very best that the company has to offer, as well as a WWE Hall of Famer. While Reigns has defeated WWE stars such as John...
R-Truth Scores Shocking Victory In Hometown WWE Raw Return
The October 24th episode of WWE Raw took place in Charlotte, NC, and to the surprise and delight of the crowd in attendance, hometown hero R-Truth made a surprise appearance on the show. Truth’s appearance came during a promo segment featuring his former Awesome Truth tag team partner The Miz,...
