On October 22nd NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will come live from the WWE Performance Center. Titles will be decided, grudges settled and more at NXT’s annual spooky spectacular. In the main event, Bron Breakker faces arguably the biggest test of his short career to date as he defends his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match. McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate back in September to become number one contender, before being confronted by former NXT United Kingdom Champion Dragunov. In a move that might prove to be his downfall, it was Breakker who then suggested a Triple Threat Match.

2 DAYS AGO