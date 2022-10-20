Read full article on original website
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants
The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Lying to get a rental, environmental racism, & more
Two renters edit their bank statements and pay stubs in order to qualify for a rental apartment (Curbed) The right-to-counsel program fails to provide much-needed legal representation to thousands of NYC tenants with cases in housing court (Hell Gate) Lower East Side and Chinatown residents cite environmental racism in their...
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Crisis on Rikers Island New York City County Jail
Miles away from Manhattan, Rikers Island is a jail run by the New York Department of Corrections. The New York Times said that this complex has multiple jail buildings. More than 4,800 detainees are at Rikers on any given day. Most commonly, the jail houses people who await trial.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Last-Ditch Effort to Stop New York City Subway Crime Before Elections
New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams this weekend in rolling out another plan to fight crime in the city’s subway system. The move comes as Hochul, a Democrat, fights to stay ahead of Republican challenger and US Representative Lee Zeldin as mid-term elections approach.
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Mayoral summit seeks solutions for 'antiquated' criminal justice system in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams hosts a two-day summit on criminal justice at Gracie Mansion. Three task forces will address: discovery or the sharing of facts and documents before a criminal trial, mental health and “urgent action” items. [ more › ]
Asylum-seeker camp opens, NYC wrestles with housing crisis and Cuomo’s podcast begins
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign must be a bustling place to work at the moment. Back to back polls this week showed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin creeping up, even to within 4 points of her, according to Quinnipiac University. Siena had her 17-point lead shrinking to 11 points as voters nationwide worry about inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain low. Even if you take the polls with a grain of salt, it’s certainly not good news for Hochul, who has been hammering reproductive rights as a cornerstone of her campaign. She does have a massive fundraising advantage, having raised more than $11 million in the most recent July to October filing, compared to Zeldin’s $6.4 million. She insisted she’s taking nothing for granted in her first general election after a year as New York’s first female governor.
Adams staffer fired after criticizing migrant response, cops who lost jobs over vaccine mandates: report
New York City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired after Project Veritas released clips showing him criticize police, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the migrant crisis.
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
