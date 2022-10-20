ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
brickunderground.com

Lying to get a rental, environmental racism, & more

Two renters edit their bank statements and pay stubs in order to qualify for a rental apartment (Curbed) The right-to-counsel program fails to provide much-needed legal representation to thousands of NYC tenants with cases in housing court (Hell Gate) Lower East Side and Chinatown residents cite environmental racism in their...
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
CBS New York

Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
cityandstateny.com

Asylum-seeker camp opens, NYC wrestles with housing crisis and Cuomo’s podcast begins

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign must be a bustling place to work at the moment. Back to back polls this week showed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin creeping up, even to within 4 points of her, according to Quinnipiac University. Siena had her 17-point lead shrinking to 11 points as voters nationwide worry about inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain low. Even if you take the polls with a grain of salt, it’s certainly not good news for Hochul, who has been hammering reproductive rights as a cornerstone of her campaign. She does have a massive fundraising advantage, having raised more than $11 million in the most recent July to October filing, compared to Zeldin’s $6.4 million. She insisted she’s taking nothing for granted in her first general election after a year as New York’s first female governor.
CBS New York

Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband

NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
