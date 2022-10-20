Read full article on original website
Related
'It's about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC
NEW YORK — The week dawned gloomily in New York, but the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness. Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0