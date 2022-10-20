Read full article on original website
BRIEFLY
SQUARED SILLY Squared Silly will take place around the courthouse square in Lampasas on Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m. The annual celebration is sponsored by Vision Lampasas. A costume contest will be available, along with bouncy houses, a not-so-scary haunted house, a hayride and various family-friendly activities. Proceeds from booth ticket sales will benefit local non-profits. FOOD PANTRY…
Clearing the MUD waters
Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Oct. 19 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 850, compared to 556 last sale and 742 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady. Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also were steady. Feeder cattle accounted for 72%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 28%. Average price and top price follow. Steers:…
Spiller to speak to retired teachers
Lampasas County Retired Teachers Association will meet Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lampasas ISD board room, 207 W. Eighth St. Members are encouraged to bring a baked item for a silent auction/bake sale among the retirees during the meeting. Proceeds will benefit the TRTA Foundation, which provides financial assistance for current and past educators. Those who cannot bring a baked item are asked…
Badgers fall to an offensive explosion from Davenport
The Badgers suffered their first district loss of the season after running into an offensive buzzsaw in Davenport last Friday night. The first play of the game was a 53-yard rushing touchdown for the Wolves, and that set the tone for the entire contest. The Badgers had trouble stopping the Davenport offense and lost 55-34. The 55 points was the most Lampasas has given up this season. “I think…
LOMETA GAME STATS
Jordan Livesay - 2 attempts, 65 yards, 2 TDs Tim Juarez - 3 attempts, 13 yards, 2 TDs Stone Carr-Jones - 3 attempts, 35 yards, 1 TD Luis Hernandez - 2 attempts, 12 yards Copeland Brister - 2 attempts, 3 yards Matt Surber - 1 attempt, 25 yards Johnny Miller - 1 attempt, - 5 yards PASSING: Tim Juarez - 6 for 6, 131 yards, 2 TDs Luis Hernandez - 1 for 3, 10 yards RECEIVING: Leonel Caso - 3…
