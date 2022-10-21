ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Thousands gathered in Boston Common to ‘Light the Night’ to help find a cure blood cancer

By Vanessa Welch, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
BOSTON — When you or someone you love hears the words “you have cancer” it’s one of the darkest moments in your life and that’s why Boston 25 is a proud sponsor of Light the Night a beautiful event put on through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Thursday night thousands of people gathered at the Boston Common to help light the dark sky with lanterns. They walked to celebrate survivors, honor people who have lost their lives to cancer, and support those who are currently battling a diagnosis.

The event raised more than $1.5 million for blood cancer research and patient care.

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates and delivers hope in a time of despair, connection in place of loneliness, and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families,” according to their website.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

