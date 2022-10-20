Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Rural land brokers say market is cooling, but prices remain up
The Texas rural landbuying frenzy has waned somewhat, according to experts at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Rural land sales volume fell 26% from mid-2021 to mid-2022. The data comes from the recently released “Texas Land Market Latest Developments” report, published by the real estate center. “Clearly activity appears to be slowing,” TRERC Research…
