The Texas rural landbuying frenzy has waned somewhat, according to experts at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Rural land sales volume fell 26% from mid-2021 to mid-2022. The data comes from the recently released “Texas Land Market Latest Developments” report, published by the real estate center. “Clearly activity appears to be slowing,” TRERC Research…

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO