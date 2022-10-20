Read full article on original website
Badgers drop first district game of the year to high flying Davenport
The first play from scrimmage in this game was a long touchdown run for the Davenport Wolves and that became a sign of things to come as the Badgers struggled to stop the quick attack offense of Davenport all night long. Their speed both individually and in the offense, going no huddle most of the game, was too much for Lampasas to handle and they dropped their first district game of the season…
Hornets back in the win column in a big way
Lometa exorcised its mid-season demons Friday, beating rival Evant in dominant fashion 60-12. The Hornets were propelled by seniors Leonel Caso and Tim Juarez, who accounted for five of Lometa’s eight scores. Juarez's passing game was on target, as he completed all six of his passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Caso had two takeaways defensively in the game. Scoring began early for Lometa…
Clearing the MUD waters
Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
Early voting period opens across Texas
The early-voting period in Lampasas County began Monday and will continue this week and next at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, across from the courthouse. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, then it will reopen next week Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. Two extended-hours dates are available – today and Nov. 1 – when early voting will be open from 7 a.m. to…
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Oct. 19 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 850, compared to 556 last sale and 742 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady. Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also were steady. Feeder cattle accounted for 72%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 28%. Average price and top price follow. Steers:…
