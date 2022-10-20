Read full article on original website
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
Enfield man arrested in connection with alleged shooting
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities convince a man to surrender in the Town of Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an area medical facility around 11:00 a.m. for a man with a non-life threatening, grazing bullet wound to his face. The victim was released. Deputies went to the 100 block of Sheffield Road where the shooting allegedly occurred. They were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in without incident. A Tompkins Siren Alert that went out cautioning those to in the area to shelter in place due to Police activity was subsequently cancelled. 40-year-old Java Abdur Razzaaq was arrested, charges are pending. Officials anticipate Abdur-Razzaaq will be held until his arraignment in CAP Court later tonight.
Endicott Police: Charges For Driving Pending in Pedestrian Crash That Struck U-E Student
Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said charges are pending for the driver that allegedly struck a Union-Endicott High School student in front of the Union-Endicott High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to a press release, Garey said an Endicott police officer who was monitoring traffic witnessed the incident.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Fatal crash on Friday in the Town of Maine
On Friday, October 21st, at around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Endicott man pleads guilty to illegal handgun possession
Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
