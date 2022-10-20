ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
963thebuzzer.com

Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
GROTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man arrested in connection with alleged shooting

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities convince a man to surrender in the Town of Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an area medical facility around 11:00 a.m. for a man with a non-life threatening, grazing bullet wound to his face. The victim was released. Deputies went to the 100 block of Sheffield Road where the shooting allegedly occurred. They were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in without incident. A Tompkins Siren Alert that went out cautioning those to in the area to shelter in place due to Police activity was subsequently cancelled. 40-year-old Java Abdur Razzaaq was arrested, charges are pending. Officials anticipate Abdur-Razzaaq will be held until his arraignment in CAP Court later tonight.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
DEWITT, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM

Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend

According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
KIRKWOOD, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Late night disturbance lands local man in jail

Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
CHEMUNG, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

