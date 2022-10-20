Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Obituary for Jon Steve Flack
A graveside service for Jon Steve Flack will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building with Pastor Doug Flinn officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. He passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at...
wktn.com
Community Trick or Treat Nov. 1 at ONU
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada November 1 from 6 until 7pm. Enter through the Main Street and College Avenue Intersection and drive through...
wktn.com
UW CCIC Volunteers Needed
The United Way of Hardin County Community Investment Committee is in need of volunteers from the community. The United Way’s CIC is the main committee that helps to determine allocations for partner agencies to receive funding. CIC members will help to interview Partner Agencies and then work with the...
wktn.com
UNOH College of Applied Technologies Hosting Open House
The University of Northwestern Ohio’s College of Applied Technologies will hold an Open House at the UNOH Event Center, 1450 North Cable Road, Lima, Ohio, on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. The Open House will feature scholarship testing in...
wktn.com
Ada Student Among the Cast Announced for Fall Play at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University Theatre will present the play “The Diary of Anne Frank” based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl” from November 10-13. The play is by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman. Performances begin at 7:30...
wktn.com
Hardin County Trick or Treat Times
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. Trick or Treat will be this Thursday October 27 in:. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until...
wktn.com
Kenton City Council Holding 20th Session of 2022 Tonight
Kenton City Council has a full agenda to take care of when it meets tonight. Two ordinances, both providing for additional appropriations for 2022 will be on first reading. Two ordinances, one providing for additional appropriation and transferring funds and the other establishing the annual salaries of elected officials of the City of Kenton, are on second reading.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Sunday
A Kenton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a domestic disturbance incident. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to 715 Decatur Street at just before 2 Sunday afternoon. After an investigation, 26 year old Vinson Hastings was taken into custody. He is being held on a...
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing and Opening
One road closed and another reopened on Monday October 24. According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office:. .County Road 10, between Township Road 25 and Township Road 35, is closed for three to four weeks for a culvert replacement project. .Township 110, between State Route 53 and County Road...
Comments / 0