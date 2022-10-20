Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $66.01, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost...
NASDAQ
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $49.52, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) closed at $76.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the footwear company...
NASDAQ
Agenus (AGEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 23.94%...
NASDAQ
International Seaways (INSW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $40.87, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pure Storage (PSTG) closed at $28.63, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the data...
NASDAQ
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $68.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $56.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the natural...
NASDAQ
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
New Fortress Energy (NFE) closed at $51.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
BRT Realty (BRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.56, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $49.51 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.89% over...
NASDAQ
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed the most recent trading day at $102.37, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant...
NASDAQ
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares plunged as much as 7.4% Monday morning, dropping to their lowest level in almost 18 months. The move stemmed from two related reasons. As of 12:55 p.m. ET, the stock had recovered some ground, but was still down 3.3%. So what. The main cause of today's...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings?
Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement. Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions/divestitures are likely to have aided Republic Services' third-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $3.53 billion, indicating growth of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
UBS Q3 Profit Down; Stock Rises
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG reported Tuesday lower profit in its third quarter with weakness in all segments. Looking ahead, the company said it remains disciplined on risk management and cost efficiency as it heads into the fourth quarter. UBS shares were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland.
NASDAQ
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company...
