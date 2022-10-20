Antero Resources Corporation AR is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream company announced adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 due to lower natural gas-equivalent production volumes. In the trailing four quarters, Antero Resources’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice. This is depicted in the graph below:

