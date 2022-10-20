Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Crown Holdings (CCK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Crown Holdings (CCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -17.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SmarFinancial (SMBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
TrustCo Bank (TRST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TrustCo Bank (TRST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.77%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Albany International (AIN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Albany International (AIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.90%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Park National (PRK) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Park National (PRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.49%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
NASDAQ
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
Farmland Partners (FPI) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ
HealthStream (HSTM) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
HealthStream (HSTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of internet-based educational and training...
NASDAQ
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.70%....
NASDAQ
Cathay General (CATY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Cathay General (CATY) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?
S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $2.91 billion, indicating growth of 39.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Segment wise, Market Intelligence revenues are expected...
NASDAQ
Masco (MAS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Masco Corporation MAS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MAS’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and were flat year over year. On the contrary, net sales increased 8% year over year but marginally lagged the consensus mark.
NASDAQ
Is a Beat in Store for Antero Resources (AR) in Q3 Earnings?
Antero Resources Corporation AR is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream company announced adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 due to lower natural gas-equivalent production volumes. In the trailing four quarters, Antero Resources’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice. This is depicted in the graph below:
NASDAQ
Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.25, which indicates a surge of 50.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests an EPS of $4.22 for the to-be-reported quarter.
NASDAQ
Mastercard (MA) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead?
Mastercard Incorporated MA is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global payment solutions company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%, primarily on improved consumer spending, solid cross-border volume growth, higher gross dollar volume (GDV) and increased switched transactions. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.
NASDAQ
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $68.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $66.01, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost...
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Illumina (ILMN) closed at $220.57, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the genetic testing tools...
Comments / 0