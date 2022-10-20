Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $68.76, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $33.02, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the metal products distributor...
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $66.01, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $84.21, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $56.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the natural...
International Seaways (INSW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $40.87, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Agenus (AGEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 23.94%...
Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) closed at $76.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the footwear company...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $134, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Olive Garden...
Illumina (ILMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Illumina (ILMN) closed at $220.57, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the genetic testing tools...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Otter Tail (OTTR) closed at $65.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
BRT Realty (BRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.56, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pure Storage (PSTG) closed at $28.63, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the data...
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $49.51 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.89% over...
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) closed the most recent trading day at $102.37, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant...
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $49.52, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of...
What's in the Cards for Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings?
Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement. Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions/divestitures are likely to have aided Republic Services' third-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $3.53 billion, indicating growth of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
