Virginia Ruiz
4d ago
great job Greely police keeping our kids and grandkids save from these deadly drugs
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Driver reaches plea deal in deadly Denver crash
A man accused in a deadly traffic crash that killed a man and hurt a child pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges, avoiding trial and prison time.
Man pleads guilty to traffic violations for fatal T-bone crash in Denver
Denver prosecutors reached a plea agreement with a man who caused a fatal crash because of a medical issue, the district attorney's office announced Monday. Patrick Layden, 50, originally faced felony charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree assault and vehicular assault for the T-bone wreck that killed Bradley Brubaker, 46, and injured his young daughter.
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Dangerous dog charges filed against pit bull owners in deadly attack
The Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges have been filed against the owners of two pit bull dogs involved in an attack last month that killed a woman and injured her grandson.
Man sentenced in 2020 murder of 17-year-old half-sister
A man who pled guilty to murdering his 17-year-old half-sister, whose body was found inside a trash in 2020, was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the crime last Friday.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
Southbound I-225 reopened after closure for shooting investigation
Southbound Interstate 225 is closed at 6th Avenue Monday morning due to a shooting.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Westword
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
New video raises questions in fatal police shooting
CBS News Colorado has an update on a deadly police shooting from earlier this year in Arapahoe County.The deputy shot and killed a man who was in a stolen vehicle and now the family of that suspect says the shooting was unjustified.The Sheriff's Office released video of the encounter this week.It happened in March at an apartment complex. Deputies say they found Jamarian McGhee sleeping inside a stolen Kia SUV. They woke him up and tried to coax him out. The video shows he refused to show both hands, then put the vehicle in reverse. A deputy standing behind the SUV opened fire.CBS...
Man gets 27 years in prison for half-sister’s murder
Darsean Kelley, 28, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of his 17-year-old half-sister in 2020.
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo
A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen check to make purchases in local stores. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have...
3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting
DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Woman killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
1 woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police have arrested 50-year-old Valerie Zamora as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took place Saturday evening. The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at East Warren Place and South Peoria Street in Aurora, just north of East Iliff Avenue. According to the Aurora Police...
