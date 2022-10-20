ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Virginia Ruiz
4d ago

great job Greely police keeping our kids and grandkids save from these deadly drugs

1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man

Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings

At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

New video raises questions in fatal police shooting

CBS News Colorado has an update on a deadly police shooting from earlier this year in Arapahoe County.The deputy shot and killed a man who was in a stolen vehicle and now the family of that suspect says the shooting was unjustified.The Sheriff's Office released video of the encounter this week.It happened in March at an apartment complex. Deputies say they found Jamarian McGhee sleeping inside a stolen Kia SUV. They woke him up and tried to coax him out. The video shows he refused to show both hands, then put the vehicle in reverse. A deputy standing behind the SUV opened fire.CBS...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting

DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

1 woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police have arrested 50-year-old Valerie Zamora as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took place Saturday evening. The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at East Warren Place and South Peoria Street in Aurora, just north of East Iliff Avenue. According to the Aurora Police...
